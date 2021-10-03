Over the past three seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the best teams in the league. They have made two straight Super Bowls while winning one of them. This year, the Chiefs were expected to do some big damage, although it seems as though they are victims of their own success. After a close win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, the Chiefs have lost two straight games to the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.

This is not where the Chiefs want to be, especially when you realize that their division rivals, the Broncos, and the Raiders, are both 3-0 to start the season. While speaking to TMZ Sports, tight end Travis Kelce noted that the team is, in fact, concerned. Despite this, Kelce is still confident the team can turn things around.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

"You know, we've turned the ball over a lot, we missed tackles and it is what it is," Kelce said. "We have to be better all-around on the football field." Kelce also noted that the team is well aware of its mistakes and that in the future, they plan on fixing their errors and making the proper adjustments.

Luckily for the Chiefs, they are playing the Philadelphia Eagles today, who are not exactly what you would call a top-tier team. If the Chiefs can get the win today, they will certainly have some momentum on their side going forward.

