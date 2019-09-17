R&B singer Ashanti felt the love this weekend when she was brought out on stage by Tory Lanez. The veteran singer took to her IG over the weekend to share her surprise performance at Tory’s show at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York, and the crowd was mad hype to sing along to her hits.

“And it still Erupts 😜🙌🏽🙏🏽…Wow… there’s nothing like hearing 20k screaming your records from your home... s/o to my bro @torylanez for bringing me out ❤️❤️❤️ #Movie 🎥” Ashanti wrote while sharing the clip of her on stage.

Tory himself then shared the footage on his own IG as well, leaving a more detail thank you to Ashanti. "Thank you to the Princess @ashanti for letting me live out ONE OF MY BIGGEST CHILDHOOD WISHES 🥰☂️💯❤️🙏🏽😭😭 NEW YORK I LOVE U," he wrote.

In other Tory Lanez news, he was just featured on a new song with a new artist of his called Davo, and that being “Pull Up.” If you missed it, you can check that out right here.