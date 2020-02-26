Earlier this month, singer Mya trolled the entire world into believing she had gotten married when, in reality, it was just some very clever marketing for her latest music video. In the clip, Mya marries herself in what was initially reported as a super-secret wedding ceremony in Seychelles. While she may not be a married woman officially, Tory Lanez possibly has plans on changing that in the future, playfully shooting his shot in social upload last night.

With his Chixtape 5 album celebrating some of the greatest voices of R&B in recent memory, Mya was obviously invited to the party, hitting the stage for the Chixtape & Friends show. Following her set, Lanez posed with her backstage, recalling his childhood fantasies of one day proposing to the star.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"Me and the love of my life// future wife jk," joked Tory in his caption. "This is me acting as if everything is all cool and I ain’t fanning out on the inside."

To be fair, just about anybody would be fanboying out to meet Mya, who has maintained all of her beauty at forty-years-old. Since she didn't actually get married the other day, maybe Tory legitimately has a chance at starting something meaningful with her.

