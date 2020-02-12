Congratulations are in order for singer Mya, who secretly got married in December 2019 to a mystery man. It was revealed earlier today through a set of gorgeous photos of the recording artist in her stunning wedding gown that she had tied the knot in Seychelles late last year. As reported by TMZ, the ceremony was kept very hush-hush, which makes total sense because two months after the fact, we still have no clue who she even exchanged vows with. In the past, Mya has been romantically linked to Dave East, Larry Johnson, The Game, Jay-Z, and more. For years, her relationship status had been a secret and even in our interview with the star over a year ago, she refused to divulge any details on her love life.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The wedding comes as a shock to just about everybody, as it was not even clear if Mya was dating anybody. The 40-year-old singer looked absolutely beautiful in her gown, enjoying perfect weather on the island and posing for some of the most gorgeous shots you've ever seen of the beauty.

Congratulations to Mya and her mystery husband. Hopefully, his identity is revealed sooner rather than later but, two months after their wedding, things seem to still be going great between them.