The countdown for Tory Lanez's Chixtape 5 already began when the "Broke Leg" rapper announced just two weeks ago that his anticipated project will be coming to us in November. The big news was an exciting day for fans since Tory let everyone know that the hold up was due to none other than Trey Songz. He "wanna prolong shit and not do what he supposed to do. I’m dead ass waiting on this n***a b," Tory wrote in a joking manner.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

By the looks of it, Trey has finally come through on his end of the work since Tory has given us another update on the arrival of the project once again on Instagram. The 27-year-old posted an image of what may be the aesthetic for the album's cover that shows a loading bar nearly complete.

"IN PROGRESS ........ SO CLOSE ! SO FUCKING CLOSE ! 😈😈😈 .. ps: its loaded up way more than this but you get the point 😂 ... CHIXTAPE 5 - NOVEMBER," he captioned the post. While the update is exciting, we can't help but wonder what day in November Tory plans to release the offering.

In the meantime, stream the crafted playlist Tory created that's filled with songs that inspired the album.