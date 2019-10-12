Tory Lanez's Chixtape 5 is long overdue and the "Say It" rapper has previously expressed how it's all thanks to Trey Songz. He "wanna prolong shit and not do what he suppose to do. I’m dead ass waiting on this n***a b," Tory joked. After teasing the tape's arrival a few days back, making fans aware that every song is about to be a bop and straight banger we've finally been blessed with a release date.

Tory shared a clip to Instagram that shows love to the OG Apple iPod commercials and a caption that lets us know that the tape will be arriving next month in November. In the meantime, he's crafted a playlist that's filled with songs that all inspired the project - T-Pain's 2005 track "I'm Sprung" clearly being one of them.

"PROUD TO FINALLY ANNOUNCE .... CHIXTAPE 5 ...... NOVEMBER 2019 !!! It’s officially #ChixtapeSeason ❤️💔 GOTO CHIXTAPE.COM FOR THE “CHIXLIST” a playlist I personally curated of songs that inspired the SAMPLES & VIBE for#CHIXTAPE5," Tory captioned the post. "I NEED EVERYONE TO SHARE !!! ILL BE LOOKIN."

Chixtape season is upon us and the countdown begins. Who ya'll want to see featured on the tape?