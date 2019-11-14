Tory Lanez and Drake haven't always been the closest friends. In fact, there was a time when they were mortal enemies. During his come-up, Lanez had taken aim at his fellow Torontonian, attempting to prove to the world that he had the 6ix on lock. The two global recording artists have since patched up their differences, making up a few years ago and uniting the city through their newfound bromance. If you've had your eye on the news this week, you surely know about what happened with Drake at Tyler, The Creator's annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival this weekend. The audience was waiting on a mystery performer, convinced that Frank Ocean would be performing a set. When Drake appeared in his place, he was booed off stage promptly. It turns out that, after the incident, Tory Lanez felt the need to clown his homie over text message, telling him it was a bad idea from the jump.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

During a recent appearance on Real 92.3 Los Angeles, Tory Lanez promoted his upcoming album Chixtape 5, also touching on the Drake situation with Big Boy. "I think personally if the people weren't waiting on somebody else, I don't think that it would have been that," said Tory during the interview. "You know, me and Drake laughed about it. We was deadass on text laughing about it. But it's just like 'boy, you know you had no business being at Camp Flog Gnaw.' He was just laughing like, 'yo that's one for the books bro.' It just didn't matter to him."

Tory Lanez' new project arrives tomorrow. Are you checking for it?