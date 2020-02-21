Tory Lanez Assists NGHTMRE By Singing Bars On "Wrist" Single

NGHTMRE continues to stretch himself into the rap game with his latest collaboration with Tory Lanez. We've watched as a dance producer has joined forces with Shaq, Gunna, Wiz Khalifa, and A$AP Ferg, and he returned Friday (February 21) with Tory singing a few bars over a multi-genre beat. NGHTMRE & Tory even released an accompanying music video directed by James Winterhalter that sends viewers on a psychedelic, vintage trip.

"It’s no secret Tory is one of the hottest dudes in hip-hop right now," NGHTMRE told The Fader. "Getting to sit in the studio and watch him create was really special. This record is really upbeat and fits in with both our styles nicely. Much love to Tory and the entire team for helping this one come together!”

Recently, Tory dropped off his Fivio Foreign collaboration "K Lo K," so make sure you check that out here right after giving "Wrist" a spin.

Quotable Lyrics

I'ma get it shakin' off the rip, I know you know

Know you got a man but you still f*ck me on the low

Yes, I live a fast life, baby girl, you movin' slow

She walked inside the green room somehow and make it glow, girl

You know that it's your world

Let me get your friend too, get the best of both worlds

I can make your toes curl, I can make you feel good