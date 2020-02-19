Tory Lanez opens the door to his world with episode one of the "CHIXDOC," an intimate look at his creative process.
Following the fifth chapter of his ongoing Chixtape series, Tory Lanez has opened the door to his process with an extensive new documentary: CHIXDOC. The first episode begins with a bold declaration from the Canadian artist, who deems Chixtape to be the biggest R&B series release of the past decade -- to be fair, it's entirely possible that the man has a point. Framed against live concert footage and behind-the-scenes studio content, it's evident that episode one of the Chixdoc series (directed by Midjordan & Tory Lanez) boasts plenty of production value. At one point, Tory even tries his hand at some production, his keywork so enticing it elicits a spirited cry of "BUMBACLAT!"
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
"The Chixtapes are a series of R&B-themed projects," he continues, laying out his vision. "The Chixtape 1 was to sound like early eighties. Chixtape 2 was to sound like the late-eighties. The Chixtape 3 was supposed to sound like the early-mid nineties. The Chixtape 4 was supposed to be late nineties, which brings us to Chixtape 5." As we know, the acclaimed project played out like a homage to the early millennium, and it's exciting to see his behind-the-scenes creative process at work.
As a banger blasts through the studio monitors, Tory reflects on what truly makes an R&B track standout. "The adlibs at the end of the R&B are the most important thing over everything," he maintains. "Nothing is more important than when a n***a just start singing that shit." He also expresses the importance of R&B, reiterating that people "always need songs about positivity and love and heartbreak, things that make them feel a certain way."
Check out the full episode of the CHIXDOC, a must-watch for Tory fans, below. What is your favorite installment of the Chixtape series?