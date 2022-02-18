These Tiny Desk Concerts are the gifts that keep on giving, and for the latest episode, we've received a series of hits from Too $hort. For over three decades Short Dog has been releasing music and many of his singles have gone on to become classics. NPR's Tiny Desk concerts are fan favorites and this installment was like no other. Short's often raunchy lyrics were supported by a jazzy live performance and he was more than excited to take to his home stage.

“Yo, whaddup? It’s ya boy Too Short in the house,” he said. “Yeah, we doin’ it like this...we’re gonna run through some Too Short classics."



Thearon W. Henderson / Stringer / Getty Images

"Basically, I’mma play you a Too Short song from the past five decades," he continued. "The ’80s, the ’90s, the 2000s, the 2010s, and the 2020s. How many artists you know that got relevant records in five decades? That’s what I’m talkin’ about. Classic man, legendary, Too Short. Representin’ East Oakland, California. B*tch, yeah!”

Of course, Short delivered "Blow The Whistle," "Gettin It," "Big Sexy Thang," "The Ghetto," "Ain't My Girlfriend," and much more. It was certainly a walk down memory lane, so watch below and Too Short and his team of musicians light up the Tiny Desk Concert stage.

