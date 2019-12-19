Rap icon Too $hort is back with another project. The Bay Area artist has been releasing music since the 1980s, and on Friday, he's reportedly dropping his 21st studio album, The Vault. Too $hort delivered The Pimp Tape in 2018, and it looks like The Vault will be in fans' hands this week.



Tommaso Boddi / Stringer / Getty Images

The rapper has already released his lead single from the record: "Me and Ya Momma" featuring comedic actor Mike Epps. The 35-minute, 11-track album is set to hit the streets on Friday, December 20 and hosts additions from Mistah F.A.B., Gin Gin, Shorty B, PeeWee, Yung Holliday, and the late Pimp C. Too $hort announced the released with a clip of his second single, "All B*tches Ain't Women" while vintage footage of himself throughout his career played in a video.

Short Dog didn't share any further information about his forthcoming project, but fans are excited about the album nonetheless. Check out the tracklist below, along with his clip, and let us know which collaboration you're looking forward to the most.

Tracklist

1. Bancroft

2. Mercy

3. All Bitches Ain’t Women

4. Whatcha Got ft. Pimp C

5. Me and Ya Momma ft. Mike Epps

6. No Time for That ft. Mistah F.A.B.

7. Bigger Than the Both of Us ft. Gin Gin

8. Burn Rubber on a B*tch

9. Pimp School

10. Information ft. Shorty B & PeeWee

11. You Say It (Divide and Conquer) ft. Yung Holliday