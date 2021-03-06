It's unclear why people have been so concerned with Lori Harvey's "body count," but it's the topic of conversations far and wide. The 24-year-old model has made headlines over her alleged and confirmed relationships with Justin Combs, Diddy, Future, Lewis Hamilton, and now Michael B. Jordan. Each romance has been analyzed by the public, but after Boosie Badazz told VladTV that Lori is no longer marriage material because of her dating history, many people came to her defense.

"I think we need to stop giving the women the power with situations like this. Girls keep saying it's 'goals' but this is not goals," said Boosie. "We gotta start giving the bachelors, the men, who are running through a beautiful woman like this the credit. Who not housing her, running through her... I know Lori is a beautiful woman but we gotta stop giving the glory to the women." Vlad chimed in that he, too, believes that Lori is beautiful, but she's not at "the absolute top" of his list.

In a more recent interview, Vlad decided to bring the topic up once again, this time with Too $hort. Vlad revisited his previous conversation with Boosie and listed off Lori's previous romances but the Rap legend seemed to not get his point. "Is that good or bad?" questioned Short, before Vlad went on again about Lori's dating life and Boosie's response.

"I think if you're like, a ballplayer, and your kid grows up around that environment, maybe that kid might grow up to like ballplayers. I don't know, if you raise a kid around the entertainment industry, that's usually what is appealing to you," said Too $hort. "I get the part about not dating out of popular circles 'cause she has a really popular father and anybody that's not in comparison to that is like...she can't really get her own man to stand up to daddy's status. That's my opinion."

He continued, "But I think that—I live in L.A. now, and I done lived in Atlanta for multiple years, I done spent a lot of time in New Orleans, Las Vegas—I lived in Las Vegas for like, ten years—I'm from the Bay, and I can tell you, when you a baller, when you a player, when the females love you to death, it ain't really like just 'cause a female is beautiful. That's the reason why everybody wants her. 'Cause it's a whole lot of beautiful chicks out here that can't get that line-up of celebrity boyfriends or rich boyfriends or whoever she wish to have in her list of men."

Instead, Short said that "it has a lot to do with who you are as a person, so maybe, she's a really great person to be with." He added, "Maybe she's really smart or a fun-lover or something about her that's amazing that makes all these guys make her their girlfriend... If you're man enough to finally go, I want to keep her, the one that everybody wanted, then you keep her." Watch his interview clip below.