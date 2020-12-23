Too Short Pays Homage To Bay Area In "Oaklandish" Video

Too Short's "Oaklandish" video drops following Bay Area Verzuz battle.

This past weekend, for the last showdown of the year, Verzuz shared their tremendous platform with two Oakland legends–Too Short and E-40. The Bay Area Verzuz was the most expensive battle to date, closing in at $500 000 to set the stage for the Westcoast extravaganza.

Prior to their battle, these two heavyweights dropped a brand new joint album, Ain't Gone Do It/Terms and Conditions. In legendary producer and rapper style, off the marketing strength of one of the biggest stages to emerge in the culture in decades, and a new album, Too Short premiered his most recent video.

The single, "Oaklandish" is a match made in heaven, crafted with the help of fellow Oakland, California natives Guapdad 4000 and Rayven Justice, and appears on Ain't Gone Do It/Terms and Conditions.

On-screen, the three collaborators seem to be having a blast as they parade around town with women in candy-painted old school drop-tops across the Oakland Bay Bridge. A number of monumental Bay Area scenery is captured beautifully, along with folks doing donuts in the streets and a well-deserved cameo by Short's Verzuz opponent E-40.

Everyone from the 415, 510, 707, 408, 650, 925, 209–big up yourself. Shout out to Oakland!

Check out Too Short's new patriotic video above.