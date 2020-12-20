E-40 and Too Short battled it out for the final Verzuz event of 2020, which reportedly had an insane budget, Saturday night.

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

It was a busy night which featured an appearance from Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, Too Short teasing Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, both artists attempting to get out the vote in Georgia, and much more.

The rappers also gave shoutouts to a number of other artists on the stream. When playing the 1995’s “Dusted N’ Disgusted," E-40 called Tupac the greatest rapper of all time. He also shouted out the late Nate Dogg with “Nah, Nah…"

“No matter how it comes out, no matter who they think got the most hits or whatever, it's still a win-win,” E-40 told Complex earlier this week. “It’s putting an eye on the Bay. We never get our shine like we should, and this is a great opportunity, so I appreciate Swizz Beatz and Timbaland and Larry Jackson and everybody over at Verzuz for including us.”

“We kind of have a clear-cut friendship and a clear-cut competition going at all times," Too Short added. "This is not going to be any different. It’s still like, as much as that's my boy—and we’re going to laugh before, during, and after—we’re still trying to show up and shine and make this look good for the Bay and for our individual selves.”

