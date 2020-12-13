Bay area legends E-40 and Too Short will be battling it out on the next Verzuz event, the series announced Sunday.

"Y'all know we had to do a BIG holiday party!" Verzuz wrote on their Instagram page. "VERZUZ Presents: LEGENDS OF THE BAY - @E40 vs @TooShort."

The event will be held on Saturday, December 19th, 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET.

Yesterday, R&B legends Ashanti and Keyshia Cole had to cancel their Vezuz battle after Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 just hours before the event was scheduled to start.

The announcement read: “Unfortunately, we have to postpone tonight’s @Ashanti vs @KeyshiaCole #VERZUZ. Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 beforehand, and we cannot put anyone at risk in the process. First time this has struck us so close to showtime. We apologize to our incredible audience! Get well soon, Ashanti. Wear a mask, stay inside, and take COVID-19 seriously. It’s truly affecting our community.”

Ashanti and Cole's appearance has been rescheduled for January 9th, 2021.

Many fans were disappointed, but Cole defended Ashanti the following day: “I don’t really think that people should be down talking about real health pandemic. And it’s a scare that’s going on,” Cole said. “We’re just gonna bring it right back. We’re gonna do it for the ladies, [just] how to fellas just did it last week, we are going to do it for the ladies and we’re gonna make it a good time. We’re gonna make it a moment.”

