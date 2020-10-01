Kenneth Petty, who?? The only person that the internet is recognizing as the father of Nicki Minaj's newborn baby is none other than Tom Holland.

If you're an avid Twitter user, or a Barb, you already have seen plenty of Tom Holland jokes surrounding the Queen's pregnancy. If you're not up-to-date on the ridiculous memes though, we'll give you a quick rundown.

Back in April 2019, there was a meme that went viral about a fake love triangle between Nicki Minaj, Tom Holland, and make-up artist James Charles. For some reason, the joke stuck and, since then, people have joked that Tom is the father of Nicki's baby.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

It has been reported that earlier today, Nicki gave birth to her baby. The sex of her child has not been confirmed, and neither has their name. However, people are completely disregarding the child's actual paternity (which is attributed to Kenneth Petty), claiming that the Spider-Man star is actually the rightful father of Minaj's son or daughter.

With the news breaking, people are editing pictures and videos of Tom and Nicki together, photoshopping in a little baby and congratulating the "couple" on their big day.

Of course, Tom isn't actually romantically involved with Nicki Minaj. He never has been. But, if you ask the internet, the two are madly in love and just welcomed their first baby.

Congrats Tom and Nicki?