Over the past few weeks, there's been speculation that Nicki Minaj was pregnant. The rumors started ramping up following her appearance in 6ix9ine's "TROLLZ" video where she did a pretty good job covering up her baby bump. It was only yesterday that she made the big reveal. Sharing pregnancy photos taken by David LaChapelle, Nicki received an overwhelming amount of positive messages from her fans and peers.

Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty have been pretty vocal over the past few months about their attempts to have a child and grow their family. However, many noticed that it wasn't Kenneth Petty receiving congratulations. It was Tom Holland of Spider-Man fame. Memes started rolling in and many began congratulating Holland on becoming a father.

Many were confused as to why Holland, out of all people, would be even the slightest bit involved in Nicki Minaj's pregnancy. However, it turns out that it all comes from a meme that circulated in 2019. The Independent reports that the meme depicts "a love triangle between Minaj, the Spider-Man actor and James Charles."

The Internet joke seemingly found new life following Nicki Minaj's big news. Tom Holland, nor Kenneth Petty, has yet to make any public statements regarding the meme.