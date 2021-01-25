Tom Brady won himself yet another conference championship game on Sunday as he defeated the Green Bay Packers to head to his 10th Super Bowl. It's a massive achievement in what has been a legendary career for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar. On February 7th, the Bucs will face the Kansas City Chiefs, and there is no doubt it will be a game for the ages.

Unfortunately, Brady has gone through a lot of adversity this season, as it was revealed that both his mother and father had bad cases of COVID-19. While speaking to ESPN, Tom Brady Sr. noted that he was in the hospital for three weeks and that it was the fight of his life.

Elsa/Getty Images

"I was in the hospital with COVID for almost 3 weeks and my wife was sick with COVID at the same time," Brady Sr. said. "We didn't even see the first 2 games of the year. First 2 games I've ever missed in his career because I was sick as a dog and my wife was sick as a dog. It was a matter of life and death just like anybody [who] goes into the hospital ... serious stuff."

The Bradys always go to Tom's games but this season, that simply wasn't possible, which is something that had a negative impact on Brady's play to start the season. Thankfully, Brady's parents are doing well now, and are resting comfortably at home. COVID-19 is no joke and it can effect everyone.

[Via]