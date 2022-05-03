Tom Brady is about to turn 45 and he is still going strong in the NFL. He is about to enter his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there is no doubt that he will be eager to build off of last season which ended in pretty disappointing fashion. At this point, everyone knows that Brady is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and with a ton of weapons at his disposal, the Bucs should be prime contenders to take home the Super Bowl.

In the meantime, Brady has been enjoying his offseason where he is set to take part in the film 80 For Brady. This new movie will feature a cameo from Brady, and recently, he took to Instagram with a photo of himself from the set.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

As you can see down below, Brady is looking pretty swole and chiseled in this picture. The quarterback is flexing his guns, and for a 44-year-old, he is looking pretty good. He even wants to give The Rock a run for his money, although we're sure that is going to be a difficult proposition.

"The exact moment Tom Brady “went Hollywoood” on the 80 For Brady set," Brady said. "PS @therock I’m free until August if you need help with any stunts in the meantime."





If this is the physique Brady is bringing to the NFL this year, then other teams better watch out. It could be a long season for the NFC South.