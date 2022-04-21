Tom Brady has been steadily trying to up his social media game over the last few years. While he enters the final phase of his career, Brady wants to keep himself feeling young, and Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok have proven to be solid ways of doing so. Brady can constantly be found making jokes on these social media platforms, and when it comes to engaging in trending topics, you can always be sure that Brady will be on the frontlines.

More recently, Brady has been going viral for a recent TikTok he did. As many of you already know, Jack Harlow's "First Class" is one of the biggest songs in the entire world right now, and Brady had to hop on the trend, even if the results were quite cringe.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

As you can see in the video below, Brady can be found making all sorts of signs with his hands, and by the end of the video, he is being called out for his strange behavior. Clearly, the entire thing is scripted, however, it makes for a pretty humorous video that has been making the rounds on social media as of late.

This is a nice little pastime for Brady who is set to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. It remains to be seen just how well Brady will play, but if he can recreate last year's success, he is going to be just fine.