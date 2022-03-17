Tom Brady is officially coming back this year following a very brief retirement. His retirement lasted all of 40 days before Brady came out and stated that he would simply prefer to be on the field as opposed to at home. Now, he will be looking to win that eighth Super Bowl, and in order to do so, he will need all of the weapons possible. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that he is in recruitment mode.

According to a report from Skip Bayless on Undisputed today, it was revealed that Brady has actually been sending text messages to none other than Julio Jones. Jones was just released by the Tennessee Titans, and he remains the perfect free agent to pair with the legendary quarterback.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Paley Center for Media

"This would be a match made in football heaven. I believe there’s some Randy Moss left in Julio that Tom Brady can get out of him," Skip said. It remains to be seen if Jones will actually sign with the Buccaneers, however, it would be a very solid move if Jones is serious about winning himself a title.

NFL free agency continues to ramp up, so stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the football world.