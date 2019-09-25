Today marks T.I.'s 39th birthday which means the wise man is now one year wiser. While we assume that the "Whatever You Like" rapper will be given a major party by the end of the week, so far he's been treated to a sweet birthday message from his three-year-old daughter, Heiress Diana Harris. In a video shared to T.I.'s wife's Instagram, we can see little Heiress singing her heart out for her father with her own little rendition of "Happy Birthday."

"That's excellent, that was excellent, phenomenal," T.I. tells his daughter, as seen in the clip below.

Tip's 39th year has shown him a lot of things to be thankful for and just one of those things is his new podcast that hit #1 on after releasing the first episode.

“I think any time you share your perspective and open your views and opinions with the world, it’s impossible not to learn something,” T.I. said of her new venture. “I think a lot of people are going to be surprised with the diversity of my personality, and how dark my sense of humor is!”

Tip's podcast invites guests to join him in discussing the political climate, state of the culture and other topics the rapper has never been too shy to talk about.