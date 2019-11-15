Last night Tinashe came through for her adoring fans when she shared the album cover and full tracklist for her upcoming album called Songs For You. The 15-track offering boasts features from 6LACK, Ms Banks and G-Eazy and will arrive in full on November 21st as an independent artist, not confined to certain restraints of a label.

Tinashe has popped up again with yet another visual teaser for her album that sees a close-up image from her project's photoshoot. The "2 On" singer is posed in a black bralette that leaves little to the imagination. "NASHE," she captioned the image.

Another share on Tinashe's feed is accompanied by a caption that makes it very clear that this album is about someone in particular. "All these Songs For You, baby... (You know who you are)," she wrote.

Before the release of Tinshe's album info, she shared an intimate video that showcased some behind the scenes moments of the album's creation with a personal voiceover of her thoughts. “All the time I feel so authentic with my life and somehow people still don’t understand me. They don’t understand what I’m about. They don’t understand how I move.....They say, 'Who are you? Who are you? Who are you?' Which is f*cking weird to me because I know exactly who I am."

Who's ready?