Tinashe has made it clear from time ago that she's an independent artist since her split from RCA Records in February of this year. Last month reports were brewing that the "2 On" singer had signed with Jay-Z's Roc Nation but she quickly debunked such reports. "At this point, I just want to put out something independently before I put anything in paperwork," the singer previously stated.



Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Today fans have been blessed with a teaser in anticipation of new music from Tinashe. The clip that runs for over one-minute shows some studio moments of Tinshae as well as her downtime and past music video clips. A voiceover explains the one question she seemingly gets from fans the most: who are you?

“All the time I feel so authentic with my life and somehow people still don’t understand me. They don’t understand what I’m about. They don’t understand how I move,” she says. Overall, it seems as though Tinshae's new music may touch on the ups and downs of the music industry and her triumphs and failures while navigating to the true artist she's meant to be.

Watch in full below.