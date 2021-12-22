It's time for Beyoncé and Solange's mother to have the focus shifted onto her once again and this time, it comes in the form of a talk show. Tina Lawson has helped craft her children's successful careers and now, it has been announced that she will be featured on her new Facebook Watch series, Talks with Mama Tina.

Lawson previewed her show on Instagram where she shared the trailer that featured guests like Kelly Rowland, Kevin Hart, Zendaya, Ciara, and Tiffany Haddish. The show's theme also was a family affair as Beyoncé sang with the help of her kids: nine-year-old Blue Ivy and four-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi.



Presley Ann / Stringer / Getty Images

"I'm so excited to announce the launch of my new @wetheculture @Facebookwatch show ‘Talks With Mama Tina,' where I've invited some of my favorite people over to my home and have a talk with me," Lawson wrote. "I loved filming this show and sitting down with so many amazing people because we got to have such honest heartfelt conversations and I got to make them my famous GUMBO! Be sure to tune in starting on THIS Wednesday 12/23 at 5 pm PCT to view."

She added, "Thank you to my baby @beyonce and my beautiful grand babies for making this special theme song for the show. Are you guys ready to watch?" Check out the trailer, and the theme, below.