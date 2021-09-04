Many of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood shared tributes honoring Beyoncé on her 40th birthday, Saturday. Among the posts, was a star-stubbed tribute video shared by Harper's Bazaar that featured Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Kerry Washington, and more wishing the legendary singer a happy birthday.

“You are such a gift to this world,” Washington said of Beyoncé in the video. “Thank you for being an inspiration to me, to my kids, to brown skin girls all over the world, to non-brown skin girls all over the world.”



Taylor Swift praised her for paving “the road that every female artist is walking down now.”

“Then the fact that you’ve done so with such kindness and such grace, I just to say I admire you as like there’s just not a word for it,” Swift added.

In her own post on Instagram, Knowles, Beyoncé's mother, shared a lengthy tribute for her daughter.

"Today I look at you and see true Happiness !! With an amazing man that loves you and children that adore you !!! Nothing or no one can mess with that kind of love and happiness! I Just want the world to know !!!" she said in the post.

