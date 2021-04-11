Australian violinist Sally Cooper says she was hand-picked by Beyoncé to perform at Jay-Z's birthday party and detailed what it was like interacting with the music legends behind the scenes, in a new interview.

'I just couldn't believe it was even real,' she told the Daily Mail.

Of meeting Beyoncé, she said, "She speaks with that silky smooth Beyoncé voice and was just so sweet."

"I'll never forget her telling me I was beautiful," she added.



Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Cooper's performing style tends to include putting a classical twist on conventional pop songs using her violin.

Cooper also said that the love between the couple was palpable in person: "It was unlike anything I've ever seen before, watching Beyoncé and Jay-Z together. You could truly feel the love between them and it was so special to see."

She said the event was extravagant and that Jay-Z sat atop a throne, wearing a crown and cape that Beyoncé had prepared in accordance with the theme. Beyoncé sported a glittering, gold outfit, which Cooper said had "lots of drama."

After the performance, Jay-Z and Beyoncé left in a horse and carriage.

As his mother says on "December 4th," "Shawn Carter was born December 4th, weighing in at 10 pounds, 8 ounces."

