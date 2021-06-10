As the mother of one of the biggest superstars in the world, Tina Knowles-Lawson has seen her daughter perform across the globe. Beyoncé has been hailed as one of the greatest performers to grace the stage with her elaborate, intricate, and show-stopping concerts. Aside from her vocal talents, Beyoncé is known for coming up with new ways to surprise and wow her live audience, but it was her near-two dozen flips up in the air that had Ms. Tina clutching her pearls.

During Beyoncé's "I Am...World Tour," the singer pulled out all of the stops including an aerial stunt where she was attached to a harness and repeatedly forward flipped. Tina shared a clip of the moment to her Instagram as she reflected on being a worried parent at every tour stop.



Eamonn M. McCormack / Stringer / Getty Images

"Lord This tour was very stressful I prayed through this segment every night!" Tine recalled. "And aged 10 years on this tour! [crying laughing emojis] As my fearless child flipped 20 times hundreds of feet into the air!! [praying hands emojis]." She joked that she attempted to dissuade her daughter from doing the stunt.

"I was like 'can't you just spin around on the stage'? Do you have to be so extra!!!" Tina concluded, adding a few more laughing and red heart emojis. Fans who were able to see the 2009 tour are happy that Beyoncé went ahead with it. Check out the post below and let us know if you were able to catch this show.