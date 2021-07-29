It was a frightening scene at a Southern California movie theater yesterday (July 27) after a gunman opened fire. Details regarding the incident are scarce, but it has been reported that an arrest has been made. At The Crossings mall in Corona, California, six tickets were purchased for a showing of The Forever Purge. TikTok star Anthony Barajas, who boasts nearly 1 million followers on the platform, was reportedly with Rylee Goodrich when someone came inside the theater, shot them both, and fled the scene.

It is unclear if there was anyone else inside of that particular theater at the time and investigators are questioning patrons who may have been in neighboring theaters. Barajas and Goodrich were reportedly discovered by an employee who came to check on the theater after the movie ended.

Sadly, 18-year-old Rylee was killed in the shooting while the 19-year-old internet star is currently being cared for round the clock as he remains on life support. Police later arrested 20-year-old Joseph Jimenez, and while it is unknown how police were able to track down the suspect, it is reported that Jimenez has been booked on "suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and robbery." His bond has been set at $2 million and the attack was reportedly unprovoked.

Investigators continue to search for a motive, but right now they state that there doesn't seem to be one.

