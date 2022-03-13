Tiffany Haddish is the petty queen. She and Common may have broken up several months ago now, but the Bad Trip actress couldn't resist the opportunity to get a laugh out of her ex-boyfriend – and her Instagram followers.

Under a red carpet portrait of the rapper, who celebrates his 50th birthday today (March 13th), she wrote, "Happy Birthday to the King @Common! One of the most handsome, dynamic and wonderful men I have ever known."

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

"May the most HIGH continue to bless and shine [through] you. I am wishing you joy, peace, light, love, and fun on your born day!" she continued. While the caption may seem sweet to most readers, anyone who knows Haddish knows that she had a trick up her sleeve, and actually copied the sweet words from Common's birthday greeting to her from a few months back.

While the messages were almost identical, the 42-year-old comedian added in, "I hope you are happy for 50 more years," showing that there was at least a little bit of sincerity behind her tribute post.





On @theneighborhoodtalk's Instagram page, fans have been praising Haddish for her clever antics. "Pure definition of matching energy," one user wrote. Others chimed in, "Reverse, uno, back to you," and "Whatever Common did must have hit Tiff hard."

In case you missed it, the famous pair announced their split in November of last year after dating for over 12 months. At the time, a source told PEOPLE, "They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship."

@theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram

Read more about Tiffany Haddish and Common's breakup here, and check back in with HNHH later for more updates on your favourite celebrities.