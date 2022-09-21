Her recent legal case may be behind her, but Tiffany Haddish is still feeling the effects of the scandal. Haddish and Spears were sued by two siblings who were children when they were featured in skits with the comedians. The now-adults claimed that the actors groomed and molested them—allegations that both Haddish and Spears denied, separately.

Haddish reached a settlement with the accusers and the case is now closed, but it doesn't necessarily mean that things have gone back to normal. A TMZ cameraperson caught up with her as she traveled and asked if there "could be damage done to your career," and Haddish made it clear that there already has been.



Rich Fury / Stringer / Getty Images

"Oh, I lost everything," she said. "All my gigs, gone. Everything. Gone."

The paparazzo continued to follow Haddish, questioning whether or not her career could recover from such a controversy. "I don't know, bruh," she told him.

"I don't have no job," she added. "I don't have no job, bro." Another cameraperson ran into her and asked about the case, and in that conversation, Haddish stated that she was "relieved" about it all. When asked about Spears, she said, "I don't talk to him."

We reported this week that the lawsuit against Haddish and Spears was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be raised again in the future. Haddish reportedly settled with the accusers out of court, although those details have not been shared publicly.

Watch Haddish's brief exchange with TMZ below.

