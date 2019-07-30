"T.I. REVELATIONS" Digital Cover: Go Behind The Scenes

Go behind-the-scenes of our upcoming Digital Cover Story.

Our upcoming Digital Cover Story, T.I: REVELATIONS, is around the corner. Yesterday, we shared the trailer for the companion documentary, which you can check out here. Today, we're back with some behind-the-scenes footage of the photoshoot process, featuring some exclusive footage of the legendary rapper and mogul.

In case you're wondering what Digital Cover Stories are all about, think of them as extensive profiles, centered around some of the game's best artists. With a repertoire including J.I.D. & EarthGang, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Baby & Gunna, 2 Chainz, and Tyga, Tip marks the latest in our ever-expanding collection of exclusive content. This time, we're pulling all the stops to bring you the biggest one yet, with both a full-cover story and documentary on the man, the myth, the legend himself.

At the end of May, myself, videographers Joshua Rosenbaum & Keiran Arscott, and photographer Emilio Sanchez headed down to Atlanta to spend the day with T.I, checking out some of his investment spots, including the renowned Trap Music Museum. What followed was an informative conversation with one of the game's wisest OGs, and a look into the Atlanta-based empire he seeks to create. Be sure to check back on August 1st for the full documentary, and Friday, August 2nd, for the T.I. REVELATIONS Digital Cover Story.