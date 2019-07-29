HNHH Presents "T.I. REVELATIONS" Official Documentary Trailer

HNHH readies our upcoming Digital Cover Story with our official documentary, "T.I: REVELATIONS."

After visiting Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 recording sessions for a couple of days with J.I.D. and EarthGang, our next Digital Cover Story is upon us. This time, we're focusing on one of hip-hop's bonafide legends, Tip Harris, known to the masses as T.I. We recently had a chance to spend a day in Atlanta with the Trap Music inventor, holding it down for an extensive interview and visit to the Trap Music Museum. All the while, we kept the cameras rolling, in order to bring you our first official DOCUMENTARY FILM: T.I: REVELATIONS.

A companion piece to the Cover Story of the same name, REVELATIONS was filmed on location in Atlanta. Given everything T.I. has experienced during his tenure in the game, the man has amassed a wealth of wisdom, wisdom he was eager to share with us. Be sure to check out the official teaser trailer above for a first look at the upcoming short film, and mark your calendar for August 1st, which marks the release of the full documentary. Next up, the full Cover Story drops this Friday, August 2nd.

Check out the trailer now, and sound off below. Are you looking forward to checking out our next DIGITAL COVER?