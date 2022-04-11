It's been a rough week in T.I.'s stand-up career. The Atlanta rapper has been slowly popping up at comedy clubs where he's tested out some new material. Just because he's already a celebrity doesn't mean that he somehow doesn't have to go through the trials and tribulations of the average comedian like getting booed.



Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the rapper performed a stand-up set at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for his first paid gig as a comic. Unfortunately, things took a left and the comedian got booed during his performance, though he took it with stride. He later told Michael Blackson that he felt the crowd was booing him to encourage him.

T.I., once again, addressed the incident on Instagram with a positive outlook. He shared a clip from his performance where he was getting booed and opted to perform "Swagga Like Us." He explained in the caption that this is just a part of the journey. "We don't fold we FIGHTâ¼ï¸ Fall or fly til the bitter end. New York I Love You & Thank You for one of my favorite moments in my comedic career. Adversity is just what I DO," he wrote. "If you LIVE for the cheers.... You'll DIE by the boos."

Then he shared footage from Bernie Mac's stand-up set. Check both posts below.