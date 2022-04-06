This story continues to take a turn.

Yesterday, April 5, rapper-- and now upcoming comedian-- T.I., made headlines after clashing with a fellow entertainer. The comic, known as She's Lauren, received some harsh words after she joked about the sexual assault allegations the celebrity and his wife, Tiny Harris, have faced.

Fed up with her comments, Tip screamed out, "There was no f*cking crime. It is nothing to charge me for." This led to a heated back and forth between the two which ultimately resulted in T.I. walking on stage and attempting to take her mic.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Once social media got a hold of this situation, things got messier. She's Lauren defending herself by claiming the entire incident started because T.I. kept interrupting her set from the audience. In an Instagram video she said, "He proceeds to start heckling from the crowd, calling me all kinds of b*tches. Oh I need to 'shut the f*ck up.'"

Upon hearing her statement, T.I. took to his social media to claim that he never called her out of her name. "Give me video where I called you a b*tch, I'll give you a million dollars," he ranted. It appeared that his enemy was about to become a millionaire. She quickly posted a video of the artist screaming out, "B*tch" as she was on stage.

Hours later, The Trouble Man posted what seems to be a lengthy apology to the young comedian. In a video of the two side by side on stage, T.I. told her, "I'm here to protect you and correct you... I'm not here to do anything harmful to you. I love you. I support you." She's Lauren leaned in and gave him a side hug before admitting that she loved him back.

Tip used the caption of his 26-second clip to not only bring peace to the situation, but to introduce the comic to the world. "I've said from my entrance into the world of comedy that I intend to use my light to shine on others... Everyone I'd like to introduce you to @sheslaurenk she's a young up & coming comic on the scene in Atlanta check her out."

All social media wants to know is if he's going to pay up. Check out the apology video below.