Nelly and Tank came to the defense of T.I. after the rapper was booed during a stand-up set for the April Fools Comedy Jam at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday. The rest of the festival featured performances by Nick Cannon, HaHa Davis, Eddie Griffin, B. Simone, Michael Blackson, and more.

“Tell me what comedian hasn’t got booed?” Nelly wrote in the comments section of a post by The Shade Room. “Apart of earning ya stripes. that’s a part of entertainment. period."



Tank added in his own comment: "Those kinds of crowds wanna hear you do what they know you for. He has to build a set that involves his music and comedy. He’ll be fine. Speaking from experience.”

T.I, who began pursuing a career in comedy, earlier this year, did confirm that he plans on releasing one more album during his stand-up routine.

After the show, T.I. and Blackson discussed the crowds response during a livestream on Instagram.

“Man, listen, bro,” T.I. began. “I had the greatest time. I had the best set of my comic career. I enjoyed myself, bro. I love that shit. What I will say is a muthafucka went into some shit thinking it was going to go a certain way, had to make adjustments and then turned that shit around and got the fuck out of there. I love that shit, bro. I love that shit. I’m here for that.”





