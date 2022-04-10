On Saturday (April 9), T.I made a guest appearance at the April Fools Comedy Jam at the Barclays Center. While fans expected him to peform some of his songs, he chose to do comedy instead. Based on clips circulating around social media, the crowd wasn't interested and gave him boos during his set. To clear the air after his set, T.I went live with Michael Blackson on Instagram to talk about his perspective on his performance.

"Did you enjoy that feeling of being booed? You liked that?", Blackson asked Tip with a face of confusion. "Yes! I loved it! I didn't feel like they were booing me like that. I felt like they were booing me like 'I dare you to be more funny, I dare you to be more funny, I dare you to be better," T.I responded. He also went on to explain what started the booing, detailing that the joke is a play on his extensive vocabulary that usually results in laughter, but this time, it didn't go as planned.

Alexander Tomargo/Getty Images

Though he was booed for his set, T.I stands firm that he's going to keep doing comedy and doesn't care about anyone's approval. "I don't care what they show, I'm not seeking anybody's validation. I'm not here for noboyd else's approval. I don't give a damn," he told Blackson.

Last week, T.I came under fire for his aggressive outburst during comedian Lauren Knight's set. Knight made a joke regarding his sexual assault allegations in repsonse to him heckling her.





