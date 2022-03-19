Undeniably, it is Moneybagg Yo's time to shine as the Memphis rapper has continued to climb the charts. With each new release, Moneybagg reaches a new milestone in his career, and quickly, he has become one of the most sought-after artists in the industry. His albums have taken over No. 1 positions and his singles have been the subject of viral social media challenges, so it makes sense that T.I. and the Trap Musc Museum would honor the A Gangsta's Pain hitmaker.

On Instagram, T.I. dedicated a post to Moneybagg and showed off a championship-like ring with "Trap Music Museum" set in diamonds.

"On behalf of The Trap Music Museum @trapmusicmuseum I'm Honored to present 2021's Trapper of the Year award [medal emoji] to @moneybaggyo," Tip wrote in the caption."Bro you've become one of the industry's most talented, consistent hit makers & last year you spread out & stood on business about your art. You represent ya city & the culture of Trap Music Well!!! Congratulations [champagne bottle emoji] to you, ya team, ya family, & ya label on all ya success King [crown emoji] Here's to [clinking champagne glasses emoji] many more in the future Bro. Salute [strong arm emoji]."

It didn't take long for fans to congratulate Moneybagg Yo on the recognition and in the comment section, the rapper jumped in to say, "Preciate det bro [crowne moji][handshake emoji]."

Congrats to Moneybagg Yo! Check out T.I.'s post below.