Just like the name suggests, Moneybagg Yo is all about getting to the bag. 2021 became an extremely successful year for the rapper with the release of A Gangsta's Pain. However, it was a long road to the top of the rap game. The Memphis-born rapper put out numerous mixtapes and projects before the national success he's witnessing today.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

On Saturday (Dec. 11th), the rapper took fans on a trip down memory lane as he reflected on acquiring his first million dollars. He shared a photo of himself with stacks of cash, including a bundle that he used for the quintessential money phone pose. "Today 5years Ago Is Wen I Touched My First Million," he captioned the post before revealing that his financial literacy wasn't on point the same way as it is today. He said that he blew it "a couple times" before he really started thinking about growing his wealth.

"I Got Kids I Gotta Leave Dem Wit Sum Now I Own 5 Pieces Of Land , 9 cars wit pink slips , a cannabis brand and a label wit 4 artist s/o God @yogotti @macbo50 @nless_head Love Y’all 5L," he concluded.

In fact, one of the pieces of land that his girlfriend Ari gifted him is being used to open up a community center. Bagg is really out here making moves out here.

Check out his post below.