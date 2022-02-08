Yo Gotti & Moneybagg Yo Bring Out The Toys For "Ya Bih" Music Video

Yo Gotti and Moneybagg Yo are all about their business in the "Ya Bih" music video.

Yo Gotti is fresh off of the release of his latest project, CM10: Free Game. The two-disc effort served as the tenth and seemingly final installment in Gotti's Cocaine Muzik series and he did not disappoint. He brought on board a slew of collaborators from Shenseaa to artists like Kodak Black. However, he still made sure to highlight the talent on the CMG roster.

One of the highlights of the project is the Moneybagg Yo-assisted, "Ya Bih." The two rappers slid through with the official visuals for the record that showcases a meeting of bosses. Surrounded by a room full of models, they flip between scenes of them posted up at the bosses table and posing in front of Rolls Royce with two women holding their umbrellas for them.

Check out the latest visual from Yo Gotti and Moneybagg Yo above.