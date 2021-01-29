The feud between the Harris's and Glam University's Sabrina Peterson has reached new heights. Days ago, Sabrina came forward with a scathing accusation that T.I. allegedly held a gun to her head. Tiny responded in defense of her husband, questioning why Sabrina would later allow T.I. near her children if Peterson thought he was such a threat. Rather than directly addressing Tiny, Sabrina unleashed an onslaught of accusations from upwards of 15 women who have alleged drug and sexual assault against the Hip Hop couple.



As T.I. has remained silent through the scandal and Tiny has refrained from engaging too deeply with her former friend, Shekinah Jo has stepped up to defend them. As Tiny's best friend, Shekinah stated that Sabrina is looking for attention. "She wants Tiny," said Shekinah. "She obsessed with Tiny. She wants Tiny to be her girlfriend."

Then, Shekinah dropped a bombshell and said that Sabrina has had sex with T.I. in the past and questioned why Peterson didn't divulge that information. "Why she didn't tell y'all, that she done had some of that d*ck?" asked Shekinah. "Why she didn't tell y'all?... Ask her how Tameka taste. Ask her if she wants some mo' and if that's the problem."

"Ask her what was going on when she was in the threesomes and foursomes," Shekinah continued. "What about when she used to go get and recruit the hoes for 'em. Where she at in this?" While she was just attempting to help her friends, it seems that Shekinah may have hurt their cause in the court of public opinion, judging by responses to her video. Check out Shekinah's clip, as well as a few reactions to the news, below.