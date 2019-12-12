Cardi B wasn't the only person enjoying the sites of Africa recently. The New York rapper descended on Nigeria for and during her time there, she made various appearances while giving back to disenfranchised communities. Cardi later took to the stage in Ghana where she was greeted by her friend and Rhythm + Flow co-host T.I. who was visiting his Motherland with his wife Tiny Harris.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Tip shared a photo that showed himself, Tiny, and Cardi linking up backstage and in the caption, he revealed that it was the first time he'd seen the "Press" rapper perform live. "Today is our last day in Africa... first stop was Kenya," T.I. wrote. "They treated us like Kings & Queens. Then Ghana was the next stop & @iamcardib jus happen to have had a concert. My first time ever seeing her show & she was f*cking amazing!!! Can’t wait to show u what we did next in Ghana 👑❤️ 🇬🇭 📸 u already know."

Just days ago, Cardi donated various supplies including diapers and clean water to an orphanage in Nigeria. "Gotta thank the ladies and the gentlemen that nurtured these kids that need just a little bit of more love and protection and gear them up for a better place ,destiny and future," the rapper wrote in a caption of a photo she uploaded to Instagram. "People like YALL MATTER." Check out a few photos below.