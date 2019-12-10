Yesterday, Cardi B was revealed to be the first female rapper to ever grace the cover of American Vogue. This milestone was made even more special by the fact that her adorable daughter, Kulture, appeared on the front of the renowned magazine with her and in a spread within. Cardi serving as the cover star for Vogue's January issue was foreshadowed by her participating in the publication's "73 Questions" video segment recently. However, seeing Kulture in her mama's arms on the cover was still a stunning moment.

Cardi took to Instagram to detail how special this moment was for her, too. However, her remarks weren't directed toward her 55 million followers, but to her daughter. She shared the following heartwarming message in her caption of a photo from the Vogue spread, in which she sits on a bed with her face nestled against Kulture's: "Happy to share this moment with you my sweetheart. This is bigger for you then for me. You are so special to me. Thank you @voguemagazine."

In the cover story, the Bronx rapper opened up about the struggles of tuning out the harsh things said online about her. However, she emphasized how the joys of motherhood help her escape all that noise. “Being a mom—how can I say it? Things are a little bit harder to balance, but it’s good for the mental. Like, if I’m playing with my daughter, I forget about the issues.”