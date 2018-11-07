First female rapper
- MusicLizzo Becomes First Female Act To Headline Bonnaroo FestivalMajor moves. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B Writes Open Letter To Daughter, Kulture, After Their Vogue CoverA special moment for them. By Noah C
- MusicMissy Elliot Becomes The First Female Hip-Hop Artist In Songwriters Hall Of FameCongratulations are in order (again).By hnhh
- MusicMissy Elliott Becomes First Female Rapper Nominated For Songwriters Hall Of FameCongratulations, Missy Elliott!By Chantilly Post