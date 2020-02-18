Married couples got candid about relationships on a recent episode of T.I.'s podcast ExpediTIously. The world has watched—on multiple occasions—as rapper T.I. and his award-winning wife Tiny's relationship has gone through ups and downs. There were accusations of infidelities, rumors of friends with benefits encounters with champion boxers, and even divorce papers filed. In the end, T.I. and Tiny didn't give up on their marriage and have decided to move onward and upward.

A famous couple who has managed to avoid scandal or having their relationship in headlines is Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker. The two couples chatted on ExpediTIously and T.I. wanted to know how Boris and Nicole have been able to keep their problems "in-house" and away from prying eyes.

"I always say, life’s not easy but it’s simple. I tell my kids that all the time," said Boris. "Because, if you make some right choices, life can be very simple. There might be challenges, adversity that might come up that you’re not in control of...which is the not easy part. But if you have a solid constitution with values and principles you can get over those challenges."

"In a relationship, I think it’s the same thing," Boris continued. "When you are willing to give the other person the space to have fun, to mess up 'cause we all human... You have to be willing to give your partner a chance to f*ck up royally and not run for the hills, but to stick it out, grow through the process, with your partner as well as individually and then you come out of the other end a better human.

T.I. joked that Tiny got to be "such a good human" because he messes up so much. Tiny still wanted to know how they've been able to keep their drama between themselves and not the public. "I don’t think there’s a lot of major dirt but we're also private and we also respect each other enough that I would never want to embarrass myself or her or the kids or anybody." Swipe through to listen to the clip below.