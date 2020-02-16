Floyd Mayweather Jr. joined DJ EFN and NORE on the Drink Champs podcast and dropped a bombshell revealing that his 2014 Las Vegas altercation with T.I. was over his wife, Tiny Harris. Despite making nearly a $1 billion in half a decade, Floyd Mayweather has been teasing his resurgence into combat sports, all the while celebrating his iconic undefeated boxing career. Now, the 50-0 world champion boxer has made an unexpected stop at one of the culture's most revered podcasts to discuss his legacy and more.

During a short segment of the two-hour-plus interview, NORE inquired about Floyd Mayweather's scuffle with T.I. at a local Las Vegas Fatburger. TheWar Report rapper jokingly asked Mayweather if T.I. had 'snuffed' him during the altercation. While drinking his coffee, the non-drinking Floyd Mayweather attempted to respond in the most respectful manner he could, stating:

"My thing is this, I just tell men like this– If you feel like your woman is a trophy, she should be at home on the shelf. Period." Mayweather continued, "A lot of times, a man gets mad at a man, you know what I'm saying? When a man should be checking his better half. Like I said before, I'm a king, I have a feast every day."

Over the years, T.I. and Floyd Mayweather have publicly exchanged jabs. Floyd Mayweather's DJ even claims that he was jumped by T.I. and his clique in passing last year. The Atlanta rapper also dissed Mayweather for wearing Gucci on the one-off track, "F*ck N***a."

While whether or not Floyd Mayweather's fighting career is actually over remains to be a mystery, he's making sure his voice is heard and connecting with his audience. Check out Floyd Mayweather's full Drink Champs interview below.