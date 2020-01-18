Two people who have laid out all of their ups and downs for the world to scrutinize are T.I. and his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris. The pair have been open about what they've endured in their relationship over the years, including bouts of infidelity that almost had them in divorce court. Yet, they've been able to weather their storms and have shared that the love they have for one another helped them make it through, and now they're living a life of wedded bliss.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Tiny defended her relationship, again, recently after a social media troll commented on one of her Instagram photos. Tiny shared an image of herself along with Tammy Rivera, Toya Johnson, Monica, and Kandi Burruss. "Rich Wives Club of Atlanta," Tiny joked in the caption. "Either we are one or have been one!! We all got a hell of a story that’s relatable to every real woman!!"

"Y'all got cheated on," a person commented on the photo. Apparently, Tiny had a few minutes to spare out of her busy day because she responded to the troll twice. "U did too boo..& we still out here shining with or without a man!! & u??? Your man probably come home when he choose too..tlkn bout us." Tiny continued," Frm the looks of your page u look like a lonely b*tch. Must be bad cause we still got men that love us & well u???" Check out her photo below.