Thundercat and Kendrick Lamar's longtime partnership in music is still going strong, as the bassist confirmed that he has worked on Kendrick's next album. Considering Kendrick's last studio album was DAMN. in 2017 (unless you count the Black Panther soundtrack), it's only right that he'd be cooking up his next masterpiece. While it may come as no surprise to fans that Kendrick is, in fact, working on new music, very little is known about such a project. K-Dot himself has given us little-to-no intel, but his frequent collaborator, Thundercat—who has worked on all three of Kendrick's studio albums—can at least tell us this: he has, indeed, made some contributions to the mysterious album, just maybe not as much as he did on the rest of the rapper's discography.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for FYF

“I think I worked on the new one a little bit, too” he said in an interview with Japanese fashion company Neet Tokyo. “But not as much.” Despite contributing less to Kendrick's latest body of work, Thundercat still speaks incredibly high of the artist, even citing him as one of his own personal sources of inspiration. "Kendrick is and I feel like will be a beacon of what it means to be one of the more creative artists of our generation,” he said. “Through the way the albums have twisted and turned, it speaks beyond its years."

“He’s inspired me a lot—a lot," he continued. "I say it every now and again, but I wish I could spend more time around him creating just because he gives off such energy and he knows what he wants a lot of time. Some of my favorite moments of recording was with Kendrick." Although the video was posted on Youtube this Friday, as XXL points out, it is not stated when the actual interview took place. According to the publication, a subreddit user reached out to the Youtube channel, and the company revealed that the interview was conducted in January. We'll be sure to keep you updated with any more news about Kendrick's upcoming album.