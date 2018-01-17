involvement
- MusicThundercat Confirms He's Involved With Kendrick Lamar's Upcoming AlbumThundercat confirmed that Kendrick Lamar is, in fact, working on a new album, to which the bassist has contributed his musical talents.By Lynn S.
- SocietyDrug Companies Under Federal Investigation For Opioid Crisis InvolvementThese companies have some explaining to do.By Arielle London
- MusicDaBaby Fan Asks For Photo Before Security Assaults Him In New FootageThe fan who was assaulted by DaBaby's security was hospitalized after the incident.By Aron A.
- MusicJ.I.D Says He's "Barely" On "ROTD3," Reveals 2020 ETA For No I.D. ProjectJ.I.D signals open season with an impromptu Twitter Q&A.By Devin Ch
- MusicWoman Attempts To Clear Chris Brown's Name In Reported Rape: "I Was There"Kim Ford insists the singer was not involved.By Zaynab
- MusicJeezy Has Sold His Tequila Avion Stake, Will Remain Involved With BrandJeezy has cashed in his ownership stake in Tequila Avion. By Matt F