THEMXXNLIGHT Join Forces With K. Forest On "Sex Education"

Milca P.
September 09, 2019 05:26
105 Views
00
0
Sex Education
THEMXXNLIGHT Feat. K. Forest

K. Forest & THEMXXNLIGHT connect.


The twin brother pairing of THEMXXNLIGHT has recruited K. Forest for an assistive verse on their latest "Sex Education" track.

The new cut finds both acts in their element as they place their vocals atop the Prezident Jeff & DZY-produced backdrop to deliver on their moody and easily digested soundscapes while taking their lyricism to raunchy heights on their quest to show their lady of interest a thing or two in the bedroom.

The new track precedes THEMXXNLIGHT's forthcoming show dates in India as they are set to open up for Wiz Khalifa in Delhi and Mumbai this month. As for K. Forest, the appearance is the crooner's latest as he has been busy gifting fans with loose drops all summer long.

Get into the collaboration below.

Quotable Lyrics

Oh, I'm still drunk right now, right now
I need your love right now, right now
How you mean I'm trynna fuck
How you mean, hop in this truck
Girl you gotta get real with me
That's if you wanna be with me

THEMXXNLIGHT
